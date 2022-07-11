N. Korea Describes Ties with China as 'Invincible' on Anniv. of Friendship Treaty

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has described its ties with China as an "invincible strategic relationship" on the 61st anniversary of the signing of their mutual aid treaty.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, published the description on Monday, noting that the multiple meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping were indicative of a relationship that has not wavered in the slightest in the face of what it referred to as “storms.”The paper claimed that hostile forces, including the U.S., are plotting to harm Pyongyang-Beijing relations as they regard the two countries to be nuisances.The North Korea-China Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed in Beijing on July 11, 1961, by then-North Korean leader Kim Il-sung and former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai.Article Two of the accord stipulates automatic military intervention, stating that if one member is subject to an armed attack and pulled into a state of war, the other must immediately provide military support.