Politics

PPP Says Suspended Party Chief Can't Be Replaced Under Current Rules

Written: 2022-07-11 11:22:10Updated: 2022-07-11 14:49:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader and acting chairman of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) says there is no way to replace the current party chief under the party’s constitution and rules.

Kweon Seong-dong made the comment to reporters on Monday following a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, when asked to comment on what would become of the party leadership after the current party chief, Lee Jun-seok, was slapped with a six-month suspension of membership.

Last week, the party’s ethics committee suspended Lee’s party membership for six months over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.

Kweon said the party’s planning and coordination bureau analyzed the party’s constitution and rules and concluded that there is no way to hold a party convention to elect a new leader unless the post of party chief becomes vacant.

Kweon said the Supreme Council agreed with the assessment made by the bureau that the absence of an official party leader caused by the suspension of Lee’s membership should be regarded as a "mishap" rather than a vacancy of the top party seat.

Meanwhile, during the Supreme Council meeting Kweon called on Lee to respect and accept the ethics committee’s decision and apologized to the public over the latest controversy.
