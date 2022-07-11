Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Extends to 6th Month

Written: 2022-07-11 11:27:58Updated: 2022-07-11 15:05:33

Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Extends to 6th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors offloaded more than three-point-eight trillion won worth of Korean stocks last month as the local market remains bearish.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners sold a net three-point-87 trillion won worth of Korean stocks in June, extending net selloffs to a sixth consecutive month.

They sold a net three-point-seven trillion won in the country's main bourse, KOSPI, and 172 billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.

With the continued selloff, overseas investors were estimated to have net sold a total of 19-point-nine trillion won worth of Korean stocks so far this year.

Foreign ownership of South Korean stocks came to 26-point-four percent at the end of June, down two-point-three percentage points from the end of last year.

Foreigners' net investment in the local bond market also ended last month following a 17-month rally through May. Foreigners net bought ten-point-five trillion won worth local corporate bonds in June, but 11-point-five trillion won worth of bonds held by foreigners matured, resulting in foreign investors scooping up a net of 934 billion won in the local bond market.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >