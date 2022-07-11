Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Extends to 6th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors offloaded more than three-point-eight trillion won worth of Korean stocks last month as the local market remains bearish.According to the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners sold a net three-point-87 trillion won worth of Korean stocks in June, extending net selloffs to a sixth consecutive month.They sold a net three-point-seven trillion won in the country's main bourse, KOSPI, and 172 billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.With the continued selloff, overseas investors were estimated to have net sold a total of 19-point-nine trillion won worth of Korean stocks so far this year.Foreign ownership of South Korean stocks came to 26-point-four percent at the end of June, down two-point-three percentage points from the end of last year.Foreigners' net investment in the local bond market also ended last month following a 17-month rally through May. Foreigners net bought ten-point-five trillion won worth local corporate bonds in June, but 11-point-five trillion won worth of bonds held by foreigners matured, resulting in foreign investors scooping up a net of 934 billion won in the local bond market.