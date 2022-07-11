FM Park Had Hoped to Seek Advice from Abe when Visiting Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin on Monday said he had hoped to seek advice on bilateral relations from the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe if and when he had a chance to visit Japan.The four-term lawmaker recalled meeting with Abe through parliamentary exchanges between the two sides while speaking to reporters after visiting a memorial altar for Abe at the Japanese Embassy's Public Information and Cultural Center in Seoul to express his condolences.Expressing shock over Abe's assassination last Friday, Park, writing in the book of condolences, offered sympathy and consolation to his family and the Japanese people for the loss of the nation's longest-serving prime minister.Noting that the two countries are very important cooperative partners that share the values of democracy and a market economy, the minister said Seoul will work to improve ties based on the belief that such a recovery would benefit their shared interests.As for a possible visit to Japan, Park said he expects to make the trip with consideration for the domestic situation in Japan.