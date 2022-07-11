Menu Content

Process Launched to Appoint 1st Prosecutor General under Yoon Admin.

Written: 2022-07-11 13:38:13Updated: 2022-07-11 15:00:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The process to appoint the first prosecutor general under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has officially kicked off following a two-month vacancy.

According to the justice ministry on Monday, a candidate recommendation committee has been formed to receive public opinions from July 12 to 19.

The committee will be led by former Prosecutor General Kim Jin-tae, who served during the Park Geun-hye administration.

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon will take recommendations from the public and the committee before recommending a nominee to President Yoon. The nominee will then face questions during a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Some potential candidates among current prosecutors include Institute of Justice President Yeo Hwan-seop, Kim Hoo-gon, the head of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, and Noh Jeong-yeon, the head of the Busan High Prosecutors' Office.

Other names among former prosecutors include Han Chan-sik, the former chief of Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office, and former Institute of Justice chiefs Bae Seong-beom and Cho Nam-kwan.
