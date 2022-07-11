S. Korea, US to Hold Large-Scale Military Drill in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are slated to hold a large-scale joint military drill next month as North Korea begins its summer exercises.According to the military on Monday, the two countries will be conducting a Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) drill from August 22 to September 1. Although the CCPT is a computer simulation-based training exercise based on the allies' wartime contingency plans, a large-scale outdoor drill is also reportedly being considered.The training has previously integrated previous large-scale exercises such as Key Resolve and Foal Eagle and is now conducted twice a year.This year's exercise comes after the news that North Korea appears to have fired artillery twice on Sunday following the U.S. deployment of fighter jets to South Korea for joint training.North Korea has usually considered joint exercises between the U.S. and South Korea to be rehearsals for an invasion of the North and responds with provocations.