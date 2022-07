Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean tennis player Jang Su-jeong has moved up to 114th in the latest Women's Tennis Association(WTA) singles ranking after winning her first WTA 125 title.According to the list released on Monday, Jang now ranks 114th in the world, a career best, moving up 41 spots from 155th in late June.The 27-year-old won her first WTA 125 title at the Nordea Open last Saturday, defeating Rebeka Masarova of Spain in three sets: 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.It is the first time in 40 years that a South Korean player has won a WTA singles tournament following Lee Duk-hee's Fort Myers WTA title in 1982.Jang is now expected to begin preparing for the U.S. Open, which is set to start in late August.