Foreign Minister: Roadmap on N. Korea Policies in the Works

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister has announced that the government is developing a roadmap for North Korea policies in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge of an “audacious plan" for the regime.In a regular press briefing on Monday, foreign minister Park Jin said the roadmap will include various incentives that could lead North Korea to denuclearize in stages.He said that he hoped North Korea would return to dialogue and mentioned that talks with the U.S., China and Russia were being planned to facilitate such a move by the North.He added that he hoped to have in-depth discussions with Japan on the matter should dialogue between the neighbors become active in the future.Park summarized the new government's North Korea policies as a balance between deterrence, sanctions, pressure and dialogue to induce North Korea to come to a favorable decision.