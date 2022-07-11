S. Korean Foreign Minister Emphasizes Mutual Cooperation with China

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's foreign minister has emphasized the importance of reciprocal diplomacy with China driven by a healthy relationship based on mutual respect between the two countries.Foreign minister Park Jin, speaking to the press on Monday, stressed cooperation between the two countries but also said that China needs to do its part as a member of the international community by acknowledging universal values and norms.The comments follow Park's first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Group of 20(G20) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting last week in Indonesia.Regarding the meeting with Yi, Park said that both parties agreed to discuss the future direction of the two countries' relations in person, with Park emphasizing strategic communication and dialogue to develop economic and trade ties.Park said he plans to strengthen communication with China by visiting the country soon. He is also preparing for Wang Yi's visit to South Korea and other high-level discussions.