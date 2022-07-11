Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean Foreign Minister Emphasizes Mutual Cooperation with China

Written: 2022-07-11 14:46:14Updated: 2022-07-11 15:59:02

S. Korean Foreign Minister Emphasizes Mutual Cooperation with China

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's foreign minister has emphasized the importance of reciprocal diplomacy with China driven by a healthy relationship based on mutual respect between the two countries.

Foreign minister Park Jin, speaking to the press on Monday, stressed cooperation between the two countries but also said that China needs to do its part as a member of the international community by acknowledging universal values and norms.

The comments follow Park's first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Group of 20(G20) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting last week in Indonesia.

Regarding the meeting with Yi, Park said that both parties agreed to discuss the future direction of the two countries' relations in person, with Park emphasizing strategic communication and dialogue to develop economic and trade ties.

Park said he plans to strengthen communication with China by visiting the country soon. He is also preparing for Wang Yi's visit to South Korea and other high-level discussions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >