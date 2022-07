Photo : YONHAP News

The country's infectious disease crisis committee will hold its first meeting on Monday to discuss response measures to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 as daily cases continue on an upward trend.The 21-member committee, composed of medical and socioeconomic experts from the private sector, will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss response measures for the summer season and the adjustment of quarantine requirements for COVID-19 patients.The meeting will make recommendations in accordance with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s call for "science-based" quarantine guidelines.The discussions are expected to impact new response measures to be announced by health authorities on Wednesday.