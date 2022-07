Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Kim Joo-hyun as the new chief of the Financial Services Commission on Monday.Having earlier requested a confirmation hearing report on the nominee by the National Assembly and receiving no reply by last Friday’s deadline, the president proceeded with the appointment of the country's top financial regulator.The move comes about a month after Kim's nomination, which stalled after a dispute between the two major rival parties in the National Assembly caused the confirmation hearing to be delayed.According to the presidential office on Sunday, the position could not remain vacant any longer with so many economic matters to be taken care of.Kim is the fourth person to be appointed by Yoon without a confirmation hearing.