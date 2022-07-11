Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

New Financial Services Commission Chief to Focus on Stabilizing Financial Market

Written: 2022-07-11 16:34:57Updated: 2022-07-11 16:43:04

New Financial Services Commission Chief to Focus on Stabilizing Financial Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The new chief of the Financial Services Commission, Kim Joo-hyun, said stabilizing the financial market is his top priority as concerns abound over increased volatility caused by global monetary tightening.

In an inauguration speech on Monday, Kim said the FSC will work with the Financial Supervisory Service, another financial regulator, to ensure that funds are appropriately distributed in order to prevent dramatic swings in the financial system.

Kim stressed the importance of helping low-income individuals and small merchants as borrowing rates increase along with inflation.

While speaking to the press after his swearing in, Kim did not close the door on a possible ban on short-selling, stating that the market situation would dictate whether it should be pursued.

He also hinted at the possibility of adjusting the regulation banning financial institutions from owning companies in other industries, but said he did not support the comprehensive repeal of the ban.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >