Ruling People Power Party to Run Under Acting Chair Kweon Seong-dong

Photo : YONHAP News

The senior lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to have an acting chairperson run the party with the six-month suspension of chair Lee Jun-seok over a sexual bribery scandal.PPP lawmakers with more than three terms in parliament met at the National Assembly on Monday morning to discuss the party's leadership and agreed to elevate floor leader Kweon Seong-dong to the position.The decision was made after PPP concluded that it cannot hold a national convention to elect a new leader as the seat is not considered vacant according to the party's constitution and regulations.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kweon explained the decision and concluded that those in the meeting agreed to use this time as an opportunity to do more to gain the trust of the people.Last week, the PPP's ethics committee suspended Lee's party membership for six months over allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessman seeking his influence in 2013 and attempted to cover up the wrongdoing earlier this year after the allegations surfaced.