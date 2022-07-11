Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling People Power Party to Run Under Acting Chair Kweon Seong-dong

Written: 2022-07-11 16:41:21Updated: 2022-07-11 16:44:05

Ruling People Power Party to Run Under Acting Chair Kweon Seong-dong

Photo : YONHAP News

The senior lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to have an acting chairperson run the party with the six-month suspension of chair Lee Jun-seok over a sexual bribery scandal.

PPP lawmakers with more than three terms in parliament met at the National Assembly on Monday morning to discuss the party's leadership and agreed to elevate floor leader Kweon Seong-dong to the position.

The decision was made after PPP concluded that it cannot hold a national convention to elect a new leader as the seat is not considered vacant according to the party's constitution and regulations.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kweon explained the decision and concluded that those in the meeting agreed to use this time as an opportunity to do more to gain the trust of the people.

Last week, the PPP's ethics committee suspended Lee's party membership for six months over allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessman seeking his influence in 2013 and attempted to cover up the wrongdoing earlier this year after the allegations surfaced.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >