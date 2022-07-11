Sports S. Korean Teenager Wins Wimbledon's Inaugural 14 & Under Singles Title

A South Korean teenager has won an inaugural Wimbledon title created for tennis players worldwide aged 14 and under.



Cho Se-hyuk beat Carel Aubriel Ngounoue of the United States in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, in the boys' 14-and-under singles final at Wimbledon held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.



The 14-year-old South Korean prospect is currently No. 1 in the Asian Tennis Federation’s junior rankings.



He had defeated Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, in the semifinals on Friday.



The boys’ and girls’ singles 14-and-under events were played for the first time this year at Wimbledon. In the women’s event, Alexia Ioana Tatu of Romania won the trophy beating her compatriot, Andreea Diana Soare, 7-6, 6-4, on Sunday.