Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

S. Korean Teenager Wins Wimbledon's Inaugural 14 & Under Singles Title

Written: 2022-07-11 17:52:15Updated: 2022-07-11 19:10:28

A South Korean teenager has won an inaugural Wimbledon title created for tennis players worldwide aged 14 and under. 

Cho Se-hyuk beat Carel Aubriel Ngounoue of the United States in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, in the boys' 14-and-under singles final at Wimbledon held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday. 

The 14-year-old South Korean prospect is currently No. 1 in the Asian Tennis Federation’s junior rankings. 

He had defeated Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, in the semifinals on Friday. 

The boys’ and girls’ singles 14-and-under events were played for the first time this year at Wimbledon. In the women’s event, Alexia Ioana Tatu of Romania won the trophy beating her compatriot, Andreea Diana Soare, 7-6, 6-4, on Sunday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >