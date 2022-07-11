Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Threatens Countermeasures if S. Korea, US Deploy Nuclear Assets in Joint Drills

Written: 2022-07-11 17:52:19Updated: 2022-07-11 19:27:27

N. Korea Threatens Countermeasures if S. Korea, US Deploy Nuclear Assets in Joint Drills

Photo : KBS News

Pyongyang has warned that a combined exercise by South Korea and the United States involving U.S. nuclear strategic assets could lead to a nuclear war. 

The North’s foreign ministry issued the warning in an article posted on its website on Monday and blamed the trilateral coordination among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo for escalating tensions with the regime.

The article said that if large-scale joint military drills involving U.S. nuclear strategic assets are carried out on the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding area, it will prompt comparable response measures from the North. With that, the parties involved could be facing a situation in which even a tiny, accidental collision could easily lead to a nuclear war, it said. 

The article also criticized trips last month by U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo to South Korea and Japan, where he met with South Korean defense minister Lee Jong-sup and Japanese officials, labeling the meetings as “reckless military collusion and machinations."

Meanwhile, the South Korean military said earlier in the day that it will hold a Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) drill with the U.S. next month from August 22 to September 1 following the launch of summer exercises by the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >