PPP Adopts Resolution Endorsing Acting Chairmanship by Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has endorsed an emergency leadership system led by floor leader Kweon Seong-dong just days after deciding to temporarily suspend chair Lee Jun-seok over a sexual bribery scandal.The conservative party convened a general meeting on Monday afternoon and adopted a resolution elevating Kweon as the party's acting chairperson. The decision was made after the PPP concluded that it cannot hold a national convention to elect a new leader as the seat is not considered vacant according to the party's constitution and regulations.Rep. Yang Kum-hee, a spokesperson for the office of the PPP floor leader, said that the party will become one to overcome the current crisis facing the nation. She said the party will also work hard to assist the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in managing state affairs, saying the ruling party and the government are one.The PPP will also actively cooperate with the opposition bloc, she said.Last Friday, the PPP ethics committee suspended the party membership of its chair Lee for six months over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.The 37-year-old chief has been facing allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessperson seeking his influence in 2013 and he sought to destroy related evidence through Kim Cheol-geun, his political affairs chief, by arranging an investment pledge of 700 million won in the person’s firm.Lee has denied the allegations. He has also refused to accept the committee's decision.