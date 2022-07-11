US State Department Counselor to Visit S. Korea to Discuss Alliance, N. Korean Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

A special adviser from the U.S. Department of State will visit South Korea this week to discuss the North Korean threat and other issues.The department said in a press release that Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet is scheduled to visit Seoul on Monday and Tuesday to meet with South Korean government officials, academia, and civil society.During the trip, the counselor will discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance and coordinate on regional and global issues, including the threat posed by North Korea and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will offer his condolences to the Japanese people regarding the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his trip to Tokyo.The department said the assistant secretary will hold meetings with senior Japanese counterparts to discuss and advance the strong partnership between the United States and Japan across a wide range of regional and global issues.