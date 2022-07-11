Rival Parties, National Assembly Speaker to Meet to Discuss Parliamentary Formation

Photo : KBS News

The ruling and main opposition parties will meet with the assembly speaker on Tuesday to reach a compromise on the formation of the second half of the 21st National Assembly.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun are set to hold a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Tuesday morning.The meeting is expected to focus on how to allocate leadership positions for parliamentary standing committees.The rival parties reportedly remain at odds over the launch of a special committee on judiciary reform and sharing the chairmanships of certain committees such as those on health, labor and science.The PPP is calling on the DP to finalize the formation of the latter half of the 21st National Assembly without imposing any conditions, while the DP is demanding reform of the judiciary committee to reduce its certain roles and powers.