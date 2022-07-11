N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall Below 1,000

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell below one-thousand.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that around 900 new fever related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about one-thousand-330 patients recovered during the same period.New daily fever cases fell below one-thousand for the first time since May 12, when the North began to release the tallies.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update last Wednesday, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to four-point-76 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that all but one-thousand-850 people of them have fully recovered.