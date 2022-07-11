S. Korean Ambassador Cho Meets US Deputy Secretary of State

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ambassador to the United States has met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to discuss the Seoul-Washington alliance and North Korea issues.Ambassador Cho Tae-yong wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that he met with Sherman at the State Department in Washington and exchanged opinions on various issues including Seoul-Washington relations, North Korea and its nuclear issue, and state of affairs in the region.Cho said that Sherman, the first female deputy secretary of state, has been involved in Korean Peninsula issues for a long time, having served as North Korea policy coordinator and Under Secretary for Political Affairs in the past.The envoy pledged to closely communicate with Sherman and other U.S. officials to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which will observe its 70th anniversary next year, into a global, comprehensive strategic alliance that can quickly respond to the new challenges of the 21st century.Meanwhile, Cho also visited a memorial altar set up at the Japanese Embassy in the U.S. for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech.Cho offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased former prime minister and the Japanese people.