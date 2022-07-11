CO2, Methane Levels on Korean Peninsula Hit Record Highs Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Carbon dioxide(CO2) and methane levels on the Korean Peninsula hit new record highs last year.According to a report by the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, the annual average concentration rate of CO2 measured at Anmyeon Island off the west coast in South Chungcheong Province came to 423-point-one parts per million(ppm) last year.The reading represents an increase of two-point-seven ppm from a year earlier, with the growth rate similar to that of the past decade.The figure, as well as other local tallies measured on Jeju and Ulleung islands, were all higher than the global average of 414-point-seven ppm.The concentration level of methane, which is responsible for 16 percent of global warming, also hit an all-time high last year.The methane levels measured at Anmyeon Island in particular reached two-thousand-five parts per billion(ppb) last year, up 22 ppb from a year earlier. The growth is more than double the average figure for the last ten years.