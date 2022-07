Photo : YONHAP News

The number of responses by emergency services to heat-related illnesses surged this year as the nation has been gripped by an early heat wave since June.According to the National Fire Agency on Tuesday, the number of emergency responses to reports of heat-induced illnesses between May 20 and July 10 came to 508, rising nearly four times from a year earlier.The number of people who were transported to the hospital by first responders also nearly quadrupled to 451 over the cited period.Heat exhaustion accounted for the largest portion of the cases at 289, followed by heat cramps with 79 and heat stroke with 78.Due to the early heat wave, the number of people who died due to heat-related illnesses reached six during the cited period, a two-fold increase from a year earlier.