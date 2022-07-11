New COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Climb to 62-Day High at 37,360

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea doubled from a week ago to rise above 30-thousand, hitting the largest daily total in 62 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 37-thousand-360 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 260 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 18 million-561-thousand.The daily tally marks the largest since May 11, when it posted 43-thousand-908. The figure more than doubled from a week ago and increased three-point-eight times from two weeks ago.Imported cases hit a 167-day high, increasing by 80 from the previous day.The government plans to announce any adjustments to quarantine measures on Wednesday based on the outcome of the Monday meeting of an advisory panel on infections diseases.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by three from a day ago to 74.With the rise in infections, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients is beginning to rise, with nine-point-five percent of one-thousand-466 ICU beds currently in use.Seven additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-668. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.