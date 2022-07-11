Pres. Yoon Resumes Daily Q&A with Reporters

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday resumed taking questions from reporters on his way to work, though from a farther distance, just a day after his office announced a temporary suspension of the doorstepping sessions.Yoon said he would take questions when reporters asked if they could interview him from some eight meters away from the doorstep of the presidential office building. Due to the temporary suspension of the question and answer sessions, access to the building has been restricted for reporters.Asked about COVID-19 quarantine measures, Yoon said he discussed the matter on Monday with the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the chief of the national infectious disease response committee and the vice health minister. He said the government will devise measures on handling the resurgence in infections during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Wednesday.On the economy, Yoon said the focus must be placed on protecting people's livelihoods from economic blows.Earlier on Monday, the top office said the president decided to temporarily stop fielding questions from reporters on his way to work amid the ongoing upsurge in COVID-19 cases.The presidential office’s spokesperson said the decision followed a COVID-19 outbreak in the press room. As of 4 p.m. Monday, eleven reporters had tested positive for COVID-19, constituting around eight percent of reporters who cover the top office.