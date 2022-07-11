Committee Tasked with Shedding Light on Kanto Massacre to Launch Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee tasked with shedding light on the massacre committed against thousands of Koreans in the Kanto region of Japan will launch on Tuesday ahead of the 100th anniversary of the tragic event.The committee, which is made up of members of some 40 civic groups, is set to hold a launching ceremony in downtown Seoul on the same day.The committee will organize academic conferences and exhibitions from this year to uncover facts about the tragedy, often referred to as the Kanto Massacre, and will also carry out field surveys.According to records compiled by South Korea’s first private newspaper, The Independent, more than six-thousand Koreans were killed in Kanto by Japanese police, soldiers and vigilantes after groundless rumors spread that they were poisoning wells and rioting in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that devastated the area on September 1, 1923.