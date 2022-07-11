Waters off Jeju Witness Series of Quakes

Photo : YONHAP News

Waters off Jeju Island saw a series of earthquakes of a magnitude of over two on Tuesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration said a two-point-six magnitude quake occurred in waters 103 kilometers east of Jeju’s Seogwipo city at 10:38 a.m.This came after a magnitude two-point-seven quake was reported at 10:09 a.m. and a magnitude of two-point-three at 9:56 a.m. around the same location.Two other quakes occurred near the island earlier in the day.The agency estimated that the depth of the epicenter of the quakes ranged between six and seven kilometers.The agency also estimated that the quakes are unlikely to have caused damage.With the latest tremors, the Korean Peninsula has seen a total of 36 earthquakes of a magnitude over two this year.Quakes with a magnitude of between two and three-point-nine are described as "minor" on the Richter scale.