Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Waters off Jeju Witness Series of Quakes

Written: 2022-07-12 11:12:59Updated: 2022-07-12 14:49:07

Waters off Jeju Witness Series of Quakes

Photo : YONHAP News

Waters off Jeju Island saw a series of earthquakes of a magnitude of over two on Tuesday morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a two-point-six magnitude quake occurred in waters 103 kilometers east of Jeju’s Seogwipo city at 10:38 a.m.

This came after a magnitude two-point-seven quake was reported at 10:09 a.m. and a magnitude of two-point-three at 9:56 a.m. around the same location.

Two other quakes occurred near the island earlier in the day. 

The agency estimated that the depth of the epicenter of the quakes ranged between six and seven kilometers.

The agency also estimated that the quakes are unlikely to have caused damage.

With the latest tremors, the Korean Peninsula has seen a total of 36 earthquakes of a magnitude over two this year.

Quakes with a magnitude of between two and three-point-nine are described as "minor" on the Richter scale.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >