Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg is set to attend the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and deliver a speech expressing support for the rights of sexual minorities.The U.S. Embassy in Seoul announced on Monday the ambassador’s plan for the event, which will kick off in Seoul Plaza on Saturday.The Seoul Queer Culture Festival will be held for the first time in three years amid the lifting of social distancing regulations.Previous festivals have also seen the attendance of U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris.The ambassadors of Canada and New Zealand are also set to take part in the upcoming event.