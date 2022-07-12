Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Authorities Raise COVID-19 Risk Level from 'Low' to 'Intermediate'

Written: 2022-07-12 13:49:55Updated: 2022-07-12 15:23:56

Authorities Raise COVID-19 Risk Level from 'Low' to 'Intermediate'

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities raised the nation's COVID-19 risk level for last week from "low" to "intermediate" for the first time in eight weeks as the average number of daily cases jumped 87 percent compared to a week earlier.

According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Tuesday, the weekly risk level nationwide as well as specifically for the capital region and for other areas during the first week of July was assessed to be "intermediate."

Authorities said the adjustment was made in consideration of the resurgence of the virus, the virus reproduction number and the death toll.

The reproduction number, which declined to zero-point-74 in the first week of June, climbed for five consecutive weeks to hit one-point-four.

Officials forecast the virus' resurgence to continue in the wake of the emergence of the omicron variant BA.5, which is assessed to have a higher tendency to evade immunity compared to the delta or previous omicron variants.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >