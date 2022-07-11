Yoon Admin. Announces Plan to Improve Efficiency at Gov't Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is preparing to roll up its sleeves to improve the efficiency of the workforce at government institutions, one of the major national tasks declared by the Yoon administration.According to the interior ministry's five-year plan laid out during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government will cut one percent of the public workers' quota in each department every year and redeploy that personnel allocation to departments that correlate to current national objectives.The plan is expected to enable more flexible personnel management in the public sector while maintaining the current level of government staff.The one-percent cut will be determined through a large-scale assessment of 48 central government institutions, which is aimed at finding and scrapping functions that lack efficiency or overlap with other departments.The number of public workers has steadily increased from the previous Lee Myung-bak administration, rising sharply during the Moon Jae-in administration, with the figure surpassing one-point-one million for the first time.