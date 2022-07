Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and the main opposition parties have agreed to finalize the formation of parliamentary committees before Constitution Day, which falls on Sunday.The agreement was made during a meeting on Tuesday between Kwon Seong-dong, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, and his main opposition counterpart, Park Hong-keun of the Democratic Party. The bipartisan meeting was presided over by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.Both parties said that their leaders will continue to negotiate the details of committee formation and other key issues, including the launch of a special committee on judicial reform and the selection of chairpersons for several other parliamentary standing committees.It remains to be seen, however, if the rival parties will strike a deal before Sunday, as the two are still at odds over the key issues.