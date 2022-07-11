Unification Ministry: N. Korea Illegally Operating S. Korean Facilities in Gaeseong

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed that North Korea is illegally operating South Korean factory facilities inside the Gaeseong Industrial Complex located just north of the Demilitarized Zone.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a unification ministry official said it appears that some factories inside the complex were being used without authorization, and urged Pyongyang to stop violating the South’s property rights.The official explained that vehicle movement and piles of supplies have recently been detected at the complex through various channels.On whether North Korean workers were engaged in production activities at the South Korean plants, the official said that appears to be the case.Once the symbol of inter-Korean cooperation, the industrial park in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong suspended operations in 2016 amid strained cross-border relations.