Won Slides to 13-Year Low against Dollar

Photo : YONHAP News

The weakening of the won against the U.S. dollar became more conspicuous on Tuesday as investors' flight to safe-haven assets continued amid concerns about inflation and a recession.The Korean currency weakened eight-point-two won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-312-point-one won.Before the day’s session ended, the won had slid to one-thousand-316-point-four, its lowest point since hitting one-thousand-325 on April 30 of 2009. The local currency had changed hands at one-thousand-237-point-two won in late May.Analysts assess that the worldwide strengthening of the greenback amid austerity and stagnation concerns has put downward pressure on the won, though it was also affected by the weakening of the euro, which was driven by concerns that an energy crisis related to Russia’s war on Ukraine could trigger a recession in Europe.Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 22-point-51 points, or zero-point-96 percent, on Tuesday, closing the day at two-thousand-317-point-76.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 16-point-26 points, or two-point-12 percent, to close at 750-point-78.