Pres. Yoon, Floor Leader Kweon Met Sunday on PPP Chairman Vacancy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Kweon Seong-dong, reportedly held talks on Sunday to discuss follow-up measures as the party grappled with the suspension of its chairman, Lee Jun-seok.According to sources familiar with the ruling party, Kweon, who is also serving as the acting chair, voiced his opinion that the current “acting leadership system” was the best path forward, as Lee's inability to retain his chairmanship should be viewed as an unintended consequence of the suspension rather than a vacancy of the position.After the meeting, speculation was high that the PPP would choose the “acting leadership system” over other options to fill the top post, as it was assumed to have been President Yoon’s preference in light of his familiarity with the party rules and regulations.The “acting leadership system” was technically verified after a series of key party meetings on Monday, including a Supreme Council meeting and a general meeting.