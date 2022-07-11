Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Asks Industry Minister to Quickly Restore Nuclear Energy Sector

Written: 2022-07-12 16:09:18Updated: 2022-07-12 16:19:32

Yoon Asks Industry Minister to Quickly Restore Nuclear Energy Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for the swift restoration of the nuclear energy sector and the creation of jobs in talks with industry minister Lee Chang-yang.

Kang In-sun, a top office spokesperson, said in a written briefing that Yoon gave the directive after receiving a policy briefing from Lee.

In the briefing, Lee outlined the ministry's plans to start early construction on the Shin Hanul Number Three and Number Four nuclear reactors this year and to provide companies in the nuclear power industry with work worth some 130 billion won.

In response, Yoon said growth-oriented strategies must be established through deregulation, support for research and development and the cultivation of high-tech expertise and talent.

The president also urged the minister to actively support the materials, parts and equipment sectors related to semiconductors and asked him to lead efforts by the ministry to promote the export of nuclear power plants and defense infrastructure.

Yoon focused on promoting nuclear energy exports with countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic during his attendance at the NATO summit in Madrid late last month.

During talks with Lee, Yoon also emphasized the need to stabilize the electricity supply for the summer.
