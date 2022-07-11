Pres. Yoon Visits Memorial Altar in Seoul for Ex-Japanese PM Abe

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday visited a memorial altar for the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set up at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and expressed his condolences.The presidential office said Yoon offered sympathy and consolation to the bereaved family of the former Japanese leader and the Japanese people and offered Abe after-life blessings, while noting his contributions to the prosperity and development of Asia.He also expressed his hope that South Korea and Japan would cooperate closely, describing the two countries as the closest neighbors.The South Korean leader, who has expressed a desire to improve the frayed Seoul-Tokyo ties, said earlier he would dispatch a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to Japan to a formal memorial service to be jointly hosted by the Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP).Abe, who led the biggest faction within the LDP, was assassinated in Nara on Friday during a stump speech for a regional LDP candidate ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections.