Asahi: 2/3 of Japan’s Upper House Lawmakers Support Constitutional Amendment

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese survey shows that two-thirds of Japan’s upper house lawmakers elected in the recent general elections support revising the country’s Constitution.The Asahi Shimbun said on Tuesday that it conducted a survey with a team led by Masaki Taniguchi, a professor of political science at Tokyo University, on House of Councillors’ members following the Sunday elections asking their opinions on a possible constitutional revision.The survey found that 67 percent of the polled lawmakers in the upper house of the National Diet support revising the Constitution, meeting the quorum for a constitutional amendment, which requires the support of two-thirds of the lawmakers in parliament, or 66-point-seven percent.The result reflects statistical revisions, with about four-fifths of the 245 upper house members actually responding to the survey.The Japanese government’s current push for constitutional amendment is focused on lifting U.S.-imposed restrictions on Tokyo’s ability to engage in war following Japan’s defeat in World War II.Japan’s pacifist constitution has a clause that prevents the country from waging war and maintaining armed forces, although Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have effectively functioned as the nation’s military force, though it is focused on defensive missions.Of the lawmakers who support revising the Constitution, 78 percent said the new Constitution should make the existence of the Self-Defense Forces clear. That in turn means that 46 percent of all upper house lawmakers would be in favor of the revision.