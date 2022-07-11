PPP Launches Task Force to Investigate Handling of N. Korea-Related Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has launched a task force to investigate what it described as the mishandling by the former Moon Jae-in administration of major national security-related affairs involving North Korea.During its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, PPP floor leader and acting chair Kweon Seong-dong accused the previous government of mismanaging national security cases and even attempting to cover up its actions, citing the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea in 2020.Kweon asserted that the Moon government unilaterally implemented pro-Pyongyang policies in return for nothing and paid the price by allowing the advancement of the North Korean nuclear program and raising the security risks for Seoul.He also claimed that the government under Moon neglected its duty to protect its citizens and tarnished the military’s morale and reputation.He said an investigation into what happened in the past five years is needed to correct past wrongs and strengthen national security.