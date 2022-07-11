'Squid Game' Nominated for 14 Emmys, including Best Drama Award

Photo : YONHAP News

“Squid Game” has earned over a dozen nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, including in the best drama category, becoming the first non-English show to compete for the top prize of the prestigious U.S. broadcasting industry awards.The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced a list of final nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards winners, including the South Korean megahit drama, which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and 13 other categories. All primetime television dramas released in the U.S. between June 1 of last year and May 31 were eligible for nomination.This is the first time a television drama produced in any language other than English has been nominated in the Emmy Awards’ best drama category. "Squid Game" will compete for the title with seven other productions, including "Better Call Saul," "Stranger Things," "Succession" and "Yellowjackets."The most-watched Netflix series of all time has also set the record for a non-English language drama nominated in the most categories at the Emmys.Main and supporting actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-su and Lee You-mi were nominated in acting categories while director-producer Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated in the best directing and best writing categories.The awards ceremony, during which the winners will be announced, will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12.