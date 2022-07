Photo : YONHAP News

Much rain is in store for some central regions on Wednesday as many parts of the nation are blanketed by dark clouds.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday forecast rainfall of up to 150 millimeters or more for northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and inland areas in the northern parts of Gangwon Province.The precipitation for Jeolla provinces and the North Gyeongsang region was predicted to be 30 to 100 millimeters.Despite the rain, afternoon highs will hover over 23 degrees Celsius nationwide with some regions to see the temperature rise to 30 degrees.Morning temperatures as of 5 a.m. were already measured to be over 26 degrees for Seoul, Incheon and Suwon. In Jeju, 27-point-two degrees was reported at the time.