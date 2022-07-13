4th COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to People in 50s or with Underlying Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

People aged 50 to 59 and adults with underlying conditions will be eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot amid signs of a resurgence of the virus as the daily number of infections climbs nationwide.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday and announced a plan to expand the scope of the fourth round of the COVID-19 vaccination program.Currently, those aged 60 and older and those with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster shot, but the program will now expand to include those in their 50s.Anyone aged 18 and older with underlying medical conditions that pose a serious health risk if COVID-19 is contracted will also be able to receive the additional shot.Han said the fourth inoculation will help prevent the situation from worsening and urged those eligible to participate.The prime minister also pledged efforts to secure enough hospital beds to accommodate all serious COVID-19 patients.The government has decided not to bring back social distancing measures, though it will maintain the seven-day quarantine for infected people.Han said that the government will consider imposing social distancing rules if there is a major change in the pandemic situation.He said the BA.5 subvariant has expedited the resurgence in COVID-19. Health authorities expect cases to soar to as many as 200-thousand a day as early as next month.Meanwhile, PCR tests for international arrivals must now be taken on the first day after landing instead of within the first three days.