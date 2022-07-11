NASA Unveils Deep Space Photos, Opens New Era of Space Discovery

Photo : YONHAP News

NASA has unveiled a host of pictures of deep space captured by its James Webb Space Telescope(JWST), providing a glimpse into the mysteries beyond the solar system never seen before.The release of photos and spectrographic data to the public was made by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland on Tuesday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden previewed one of the photos at the White House.It is the first time NASA disclosed high-resolution, full-color images taken by the nine-billion-U.S.-dollar Webb telescope, which is the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever launched.Astronomers around the world have hailed the release of the JWST photos as ushering in a new era of astronomical discovery, with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson saying each photo provides humanity with a "groundbreaking new view of the cosmos."NASA’s leading scientist and Nobel laureate John Mather said the photos convince him that there could be other life out there in the universe.