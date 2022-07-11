S. Korea to Join US-led Space Situational Awareness Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will take part in a space situational awareness exercise led by the U.S. set to kick off later this month.According to military authorities on Tuesday, two officers from the Air Force, one officer from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and an official from the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute will take part in the Global Sentinel exercise.A military official said South Korea is set to send more officers to the exercise this year compared to previous years in line with an agreement with the U.S. on promoting cooperation in the area of military space capabilities. The two sides reached the agreement during the bilateral presidential summit earlier in May.Established by U.S. Strategic Command and conducted by U.S. Space Command, the Global Sentinel aims to boost international cooperation and to ensure space security and protection. This year, a total of 18 countries will take part in the exercise. South Korea has been a participant since 2018.