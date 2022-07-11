N. Korea Fired 2nd Artillery Shot amid F-35A Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired an artillery shot, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher, for a second straight day on Monday amid the U.S. deployment of six F-35A stealth fighters on the Korean Peninsula for the allies' combined military exercise.According to the South Korean military on Wednesday, it detected a single trajectory believed to be an artillery shot on Monday morning, a day after the regime fired two such rounds into the Yellow Sea.While an official at the National Security Office said the launches are believed to be a part of the North's regular training, it has also been suggested that they could be in protest of the allies' training drills involving the F-35A stealth fighters.It is the first time that the U.S. has publicly deployed the aircraft since December 2017.The military said Seoul and Washington are working in close coordination to maintain a thorough readiness posture.