Presidential Office Slams Repatriation of N. Korean Fishermen

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has characterized the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019 under the previous administration as a crime against humanity, following the release of photos of the repatriation.In a briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said the event depicted in the photos, which show the fishermen from the North struggling against South Korean officials attempting to send them across the border, stands in stark contrast to the Moon Jae-in administration’s claim that the men had no intention of defecting.She added that the Yoon Suk Yeol government will uncover the whole truth behind the case in order to restore the universal values of freedom and human rights.The response from the top office follows the release of the photos on Tuesday by the unification ministry showing the hand-over at the border as the South appeared to force the two fishermen back to awaiting troops in the North in 2019.