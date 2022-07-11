Prosecutors Question Defense, NIS Officials in Probe of Fisheries Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a case involving a fisheries official killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in 2020 have summoned officials from the defense ministry and the state spy agency for questioning.According to sources within the legal community on Wednesday, the prosecution summoned Yoon Hyeong-jin, a senior official from the defense ministry's policy planning division, as a witness on Monday.Last month, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration apologized for making a public assertion following the death of fisheries official Lee Dae-jun in September 2020 that he sought to defect after incurring gambling debt.The Coast Guard reversed its previous conclusion, stating that it had not found any evidence suggesting there was any such intention.The defense ministry also revealed that it had, at the time, received guidance on handling the case from the National Security Office under the former Moon Jae-in administration.Prosecutors also questioned officials from the National Intelligence Service(NIS) after the agency filed a complaint against former NIS Director Park Jie-won for alleged abuse of power and the deletion of relevant intelligence and reports.