Heavy Rain Advisory Issued for Central Region amid Monsoon Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain alerts have been issued for parts of the central region as the annual monsoon season continues to afflict the country.A heavy rain warning has been issued for Incheon's western border islands, while an advisory was issued for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, while showers will lighten up in the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province starting late Wednesday after heavy rainfall during the day, Chungcheong Province and the northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see heavy downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour.From early Thursday morning, the southern regions will also see strong showers, while the central region and parts of Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces could see up to 150 millimeters of precipitation.Authorities are warning of possible landslides in the central region, including the greater Seoul area, asking those near mountains to evacuate to a safe place and prepare for possible damage from strong winds and lightning.The potential for flood damage also merits special caution as rivers and streams swell due to the rain.