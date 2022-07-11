Parties Lock Horns Again after Reaching Committee Formation Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

A day after agreeing to complete the formation of standing committees for the second half of the 21st National Assembly by Sunday, the rival political parties have locked horns over a set of preconditions put forth by the main opposition.During a meeting of their senior deputy floor leaders on Wednesday, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) failed to narrow differences on reforming the powerful committees on the budget and legislation.The DP demanded that the PPP participate in a special committee on judicial reform, a follow-up to recently enacted laws aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative power, which the PPP strongly protested.Under the agreement on committee composition, the parties decided to task their chief deputy floor leaders with the assignments while the floor leaders negotiate the reform measures with the parliamentary speaker.Despite the strained negotiations, observers say the parties could reach a deal due to public criticism over the prolonged vacuum in parliament. The parties face the challenge of addressing livelihood issues amid inflation and the high exchange rate, as well as the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.