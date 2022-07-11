DP Rebukes Presidential Office's Condemnation of Controversial Repatriation of N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has rebuked the presidential office's condemnation of the controversial repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the interim DP leader, Woo Sang-ho, said the fishermen had killed 16 people in the North and were therefore extradited as criminals, adding that it was excessive to call their repatriation a crime against humanity, in response to comments made by the presidential office earlier in the day.He also said that there exists a clause in the law pertaining to defections that permits the rejection of North Korean defectors in the event that they are criminals.Referring to the current administration, he added that it did not seem desirable to continue to influence the public’s opinion by bringing up inter-Korean events from the previous administration.Earlier, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration slammed the previous Moon Jae-in administration for sending the two North Korean fishermen back, calling it a crime against humanity as they had an intention to defect.