Seoul Included in Time's List of World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022

Written: 2022-07-13 15:20:32Updated: 2022-07-13 15:58:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Time magazine has listed Seoul among the world's 50 greatest places of 2022.

In a statement on Tuesday, Time said the list of locations was compiled by its international network of correspondents and contributors "with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

Calling the South Korean capital “the smartest city,” the U.S. magazine noted that it has become the first city to integrate with the Metaverse as it is set to complete the development of a virtual communication ecosystem, tentatively called "Metaverse Seoul," by December.

The program includes a "Virtual Tourist Zone," which will allow visitors with virtual reality headsets to view Seoul's attractions, such as Deoksu Palace, Gwanghwamun Plaza and Namdaemun Market.

The summary also mentioned Incheon International Airport’s preparations for the introduction of state-of-the-art self-driving shuttle buses, automated immigration processing and disinfecting robots.

It also talked about the city's innovative public transportation system, which features air quality ­improvement devices, free mobile phone chargers and enhanced unlimited wi-fi service.
