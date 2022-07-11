Menu Content

Culture

Survey: 89% of Cheong Wa Dae Visitors Satisfied with Experience

Written: 2022-07-13 15:32:15Updated: 2022-07-13 16:00:06

Photo : YONHAP News

Two months into the opening of the former presidential compound to the public, nearly nine out of ten visitors have indicated that they were satisfied with the experience.

According to the results shared on Wednesday of an in-person survey of one-thousand visitors to Cheong Wa Dae from June 22 to 26, over 89 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with the tour.

Visitors said they were most satisfied with walking around the grounds and admiring the landscape.

Over 87 percent said they were willing to recommend it to others, with the majority expressing support for maintaining the grounds of Cheong Wa Dae in its current state, with a palpable connection to presidential history, rather than using the grounds for performances and to promote traditional culture.

When asked about improvements, respondents pointed to the lack of convenient facilities and long lines to see popular buildings such as the Yeongbingwan guest house.
